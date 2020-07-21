MABTON — Growing produce to sell at area farmers markets is easy as the owners of 6 Kids Farms of Snipes Pump Road have learned — what is not so easy for Susan and Javier Lopez Sr.’s family is finding shoppers willing to buy farm fresh vegetables from their booths located at lower valley farmers markets.
“I think people are afraid and uncomfortable about going to the markets and visiting the booths,” caretaker of the farm’s greenhouse Susan Lopez believes.
It’s a situation that is part of the new norms surrounding the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.
“We are doing all the things the market managers are asking for us to do,” daughter and market manager Deana Lopez-Alaniz added.
Calling herself the family’s market girl, Lopez-Alaniz noted that shoppers are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.
“We’re wearing face masks, offering sanitation stations, and even hot water for washing of hands.”
The new COVID-19 safety guidelines deny shoppers the opportunity to touch the produce. “They point out what they want, and we bag it for them,” Lopez-Alaniz explained.
Still, the major factor slowing sales this year is the lack of shoppers.
“We’re not as busy as we were last year,” Mrs. Lopez noted as she prepared the produce sales at Thursday night’s Granger and Kennewick’s Historic Downtown Farmers Markets.
The 6 Kids Farm have in the past relied on word of mouth and Facebook to get the word out about their farm.
They are now offering sale orders via its new website — 6kidsfarms.com.
One of the eight partners in the farm, Lopez-Alaniz said the family’s technical wizard, brother Joaquin, finished the farm’s website earlier this summer.
“We were doing a lot of brainstorming going into the growing season,” Mrs. Lopez approved.
A curbside pick-up service is now part of their marketing strategy to combat a lack of customers.
“We’re also offering delivery as necessary,” Mrs. Lopez reiterated.
“Mom or dad will just put (produce) into the customer’s trunk at the farm,” Lopez-Alaniz conveyed.
“Now we are busier than ever, and all of the children help out in their own ways,” she noted.
The Lopez family have only been farming their 10 acres for four years. It was son Javier’s idea, his mother recalled. “He said Dad, since you’re retired, ‘let’s farm,’” she stated. Since then, the entire Lopez family are in partnership to operate the farm.
The farm specializes in a number of peppers from bell to hot peppers, two types of garlic, tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, corn, potatoes, onions as well as watermelons.
