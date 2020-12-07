80 Sunnyside teachers absent; forces schools to cancel

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside School District announced at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night, Dec. 6, that due to a high number of staff absences, pre-school through eighth grade would be canceled for Monday, Dec. 7.
The cancelation of school comes just one week after the board determined the hybrid model would remain in place after a deadlocked vote, resulting in the rejection of transitioning back into online learning.
At the regularly scheduled Nov. 30 school board meeting, teachers voiced their concerns about staff absences to the school board.
One of teachers who stepped forward during the public comment portion of the meeting was Jonathan Babcock of Harrison Middle School, posing the question to the board, “Do you know at what point each of our school’s systems will collapse? Specifically, how many and what combination of staff absences will collapse those systems?”
It appears the answer to Babcock’s question is 80 certificated staff members.
Sunnyside School District Director of Communications Jessica Morgan explained that as of 4 p.m. Dec. 6, “We were at a total of 80 absences of which we could only fill or cover 39% with resources we had available, including substitutes and other staff filling in, while following safety guidelines and requirements,” on a Monday morning interview.
She added 61% of the staff absences were unfilled and was therefore an unsustainable number for school to resume safely for the hybrid students.
“At this time, we are monitoring staff absences for (Tuesday) and will let families know tonight what the status of school is,” Morgan conveyed.
She expects Wednesday to proceed as normal as it is a scheduled online learning day.
Sunnyside School District Board of Director Michelle Perry, who had voted against transitioning back to online learning on Nov. 30, believes the staff absences have been planned.
“It was an organized effort to force the district back into a virtual model,” Perry said.
Parents’ need for choice to be able to send their children to school or to keep them home was addressed by Perry. “The heart of the school, the core of any school district is the students.”
Father of a kindergartener and a first grader Joaquin Lopez, 32, reached out to the Sunnyside Sun on Monday morning with his own concerns regarding the school cancelation.
“I guarantee it’s for them calling in for COVID reasons,” Lopez said of the staff absences. Additionally, Lopez explained while he keeps his two students online, believes the whole school district should have stayed online.
“A lot less of the teachers would have been potentially exposed to sick students and, you know, wouldn’t have called out… they don’t have enough subs and even some of those subs are sick,” Lopez concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.