YAKIMA — Even as the number of Yakima County jail inmates testing positive for COVID-19 has increased in the past month to 83 as of July 6, Sunnyside Police Department hasn’t seen any new cases since early June, Sunnyside’s Commander Scott Bailey said recently.
As law enforcement and jail facilities continue to deal with their side of the pandemic impact, Bailey said the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center “had no additional cases of COVID — knock on wood — and are not conducting any further tests at this point.”
In contrast, the county lockup has tested its 408 inmates, finding 83 of them testing positive for the infectious virus as well as six staff members since the outbreak in the jail, Chief of Security Operations Jeremy Welch acknowledged.
“We are now testing everyone coming in at booking,” Welch commented.
Bailey said Sunnyside officers have stopped arresting and jailing all but the most extreme criminal acts.
“We are issuing citations for most incidents and telephonic protection orders as needed,” he said.
As the person who monitors the population in the county facility, Welch said number of COVID-19 changes daily. As of Monday, he said 56 inmates are still currently active positive and 27 have recovered. With the testing, 326 tests had negative results. “We are still waiting on 37 tests, he added.
“We are not sure how the outbreak began at the Yakima jail, although health officials believe a staff person may have brought the virus to the workplace,” Welch revealed.
He said it was not the result of the Sunnyside prisoner who in late May, had upon arrival at the county corrections center tested positive for COVID-19. “He was already in insolation and never in contact with general population,” Welch relayed.
The county has changed its booking protocol to include testing for COVID-19 during the booking process, inmate movement is restricted to their cells, and when they are moved, they must wear masks.
Two weeks ago, the courts started video conferencing for any court hearing in superior and district courts to further reduce prisoner movement, Welch added.
The jail is only accepting local inmates right now, stopped accepting any inmates from contracts from the Westside.
