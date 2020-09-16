SUNNYSIDE — Friday, September 11 was marked by the VFW Post 3482 with a Patriot Day Remembrance fundraiser and car wash in the Walmart parking lot with donations accepted as well as a raffle to raise funds to keep the North Avenue post open.
Auxiliary of Sunnyview VFW Manager and treasurer Sharon Hallman relayed that approximately $1,700 was raised Friday.
Miss Sunnyside Court, Miss Cinco de Mayo, and high school students washed cars and managed the raffle with the full support of the Sunnyside Police Department, Fire Department, and Walmart associates.
“They’re talking about maybe making this an annual event. It’s great for the police dept., the fire dept., and Walmart bent over backwards to do this and they did an excellent job,” Hallman praised.
A Go Fund Me page has been established to help the VFW raise funds and remain open at www.gofundme.com/save-the-sunnyside-vfw-3482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.