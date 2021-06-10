With the upcoming Fourth of July, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Division wants to remind boaters to have a safe and sober time while they are boating.
Members of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office will be out on our local waters patrolling and watching for boaters who may be impaired or operating in an unsafe manner. Members will also be conducting boat safety inspection to make sure that everyone has the required and operational life jackets and other required equipment.
Washington State laws require that anyone operating a boat is required to be in possession of a Boater’s Education Card (for those born after January 1, 1955).
For those operating a personal watercraft, you must be at least 14.
For the paddle boarders, you must have a PFD/life jacket and a distress signaling device (whistle) while on the water.
See you all on the water.
