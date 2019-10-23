SUNNYSIDE — Two weeks into his position with the City of Sunnyside, Aaron Lambert, new Planning and Community Development Supervisor, finds himself able to walk somewhere for lunch and hold conversations with third and fourth generation Sunnyside residents. These types of activities and opportunities are several of the core elements which attracted the seasoned planning professional to apply and accept the position with the City of Sunnyside.
Since 2005, Lambert has held community development and planning positions in both Tri-Cities and in the Seattle/Bremerton areas. He has worked for private and public sectors, in development and planning on both sides of the planning and economic development counters. He holds experience in all areas of his work scope and has depth, not just cursory experience in his field. According to Lambert, he is ready to update tools, documents needed for building and development projects and do so, with a high emphasis on customer service and engagement.
In a recent interview with the Sunnyside Sun, Lambert expressed his appreciation for Sunnyside’s history and potential.
As one who has either lived or worked in urban or commuter or commuter settings, being able to connect on a personal level with taxpayers and customers and see signs which read, “1910” on exterior building signs, reinforces his decision that his new tenure in Sunnyside is both a solid and promising decision.
Lambert earned his Bachelor of Science degree from University of Washington in GIS and Urban Planning, with a certification in Business Leadership Certification from the Michael G. Foster UW School of Business. His passion for the design and use of public spaces was evident from his childhood. “I built lots of tree forts and always looked at how spaces functioned,” said Lambert. “I always wanted to be tied to both land use and development.”
Land use and development are a large share of his Sunnyside workload. With a staff of three, Permitting Technician, Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer, the Community Development and Planning office is busy, diverse in its work, much of it is timely, such as permitting processes, but, Lambert said, he and his staff will be utterly focused on community connections and high levels of customer service.
Priorities for his department include updating the City’s Comprehensive Plan which has not been renewed in depth since 2007, reviewing zoning standards and generating maps and tools online so citizens can research and get answers before starting their projects.
“I am thus far, so excited to be here, to be working in community with such great history, tradition. There is everything here, to create a brighter path ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.