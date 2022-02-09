BEREA, Ohio — Abby Rodriguez of Grandview (98930), a graduate of Prosser Senior High School majoring in psychology, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
