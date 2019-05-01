SUNNYSIDE — The big hill climb action opens Friday, May 3, at Dry Creek, 20 miles north of town.
The 2019 Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb opens with the amateur and semi-pro races starting at 9 a.m. This is the second round of the Pro Hillclimb series events in the North American Hillclimbers Association circuit.
The pro qualifiers will be staged Saturday and the pro finals will be on Sunday, as will the X-Climb and Cash Climb races.
Tickets are available at nwnitronationals.com or at the gate.
Gates open at 7 a.m. all three days with racing at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
