SUNNYSIDE — The Civil and Housing Rights infused court case brought against the City of Sunnyside on July 30, 2019, by the WA State Attorney General’s office is making progress on the court docket.
According to updates in automated court system known as PACER, the case, which has been assigned to Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson of the United States District Court, Eastern Court Division, has seen some additions and some changes.
The City filed a response to the AG’s original motion on Aug. 7, with a Motion to Dismiss. On Aug. 9, a Sept. 30, 2019, a first court date was set for 2:30 p.m., in the Yakima Eastern Division Courtroom.
On Aug. 12, the AG’s office filed an amended complaint. Following the amended complaint from the State, appearances were made by the city’s attorneys, Kirk A. Ehlis and Seann M. Mumford on Aug. 27.
A response to the motion to Dismiss for Failure to State a Claim was filed by the AG’s office.
The motion hearing was then set for Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. before Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson, in Yakima. On Aug. 29, the location of the hearing, which will include oral arguments, was rescheduled for 3 p.m. before Judge Peterson who will be presiding from the Spokane Courtroom 901.
According to Brionna Aho, Communications Director for the Attorney’s General’s office, “The hearing is for argument about the city’s motion to dismiss.”
