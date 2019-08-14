LOWER VALLEY — Aging and Long-Term Care Advisory Board quarterly meeting is set for Friday, Aug. 23.
The quarterly meeting of the Aging and Long-Term Advisory Board is coming up in Kennewick.
The seven-county, policy and advocacy board for seniors and people with disabilities in area counties, including Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Klickitat, will gather for executive board elections, lunch and a speaker on Aug. 23, at the TRAC in Kennewick.
Board members are asked to RSVP. Those with questions may call Kathleen at 1-877-965-2582.
