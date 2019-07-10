SUNNYSIDE — This past January, the Grandview City Council approved an interlocal agreement with Sunnyside for ambulance services.
The next step in finalizing the agreement was approval by Sunnyside’s City Council, but the matter didn’t go immediately before the council due to unforeseen complications.
The agreement, however, can no longer sit on the table as Yakima County EMS and Trauma Care Council voted to authorize just three ambulance agencies to serve Yakima County residents.
Sunnyside was chosen to serve the advanced life support needs for Trauma Regions 2 and 3, Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson told the City Council at its July 1 workshop.
The regions include all of the Lower Yakima Valley from just outside Zillah to the county line east of Grandview, south to Klickitat County and north to SR-24, he said.
“With that development, we dusted off the agreement and updated costs and the proposal,” Anderson said.
The agreement will also benefit both cities with staffing, having six personnel available during night shifts, he added.
“It’s a win-win for Grandview and Sunnyside,” Anderson said.
Monthly revenue generated by the city of Sunnyside will amount to just more than $13,600, he said.
The Sunnyside City Council unanimously voted this past Monday, July 8, to authorize City Manager Martin Casey to enter into the agreement.
