The Yakima Valley agricultural industry is lush and as diverse as its people, and that does not go unnoticed by outside eyes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) provides opportunities for underserved and or beginning farmers through farm ownership and farm operating loans. This opportunity also applies to those farmers who cannot obtain commercial credit from a bank.
For local farmers, these FSA direct or guaranteed loans provide an open door for success where one may not exist yet.
The USDA defines underserved applicants as “a group whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of the group without regard to their individual qualities.”
For a beginning farmer to qualify, they must meet the eligibility requirements outlined for a direct or guaranteed loan and they must have operated a farm for less than 10 years.
Vicki Shidell heard about this opportunity and knew that she had to jump for it.
Shidell farms in West Yakima at her Cowiche Ridge Ranch farm growing apples and is now expanding to raising cows. She has 10 cows now and looking to expand further. She received a $125,000 loan which made everything possible.
“Without the FSA loan I couldn’t have done it. Most banks won’t even think to loan money to a first-year farmer,” Shidell expressed.
The process to receive the loan is much more complicated than just walking in and asking for money. The farmer who applies is assigned a loan officer and the process takes off from there.
“They require to you to make a budget, then assign value to all the equipment you own, then you have to learn all about the different chemicals and where not to put them. It’s much more intensive that asking for a personal loan,” Shidell explained.
The purpose of the FSA loan is to create a self-sustaining farm. Farmers can apply for this type of loan for seven years after which they will have to provide information to another financial institution for assistance.
As fulfilling as the success of the farm is, the steps taken to get there are not lost on Shidell. She sees her role as a steward for the land and her workers. Her joy comes from seeing the farm workers taken care of and enjoying their work.
“When the pandemic hit, I went and bought as many bandanas as I could find for face coverings. I showed a film in both Spanish and in English to show correct hand washing techniques. It was really important to me to know that they are safe. I want them to be treated right,” she stated.
Looking back at her first year farming, Shidell is proud of the achievements and successes. Looking to the future with optimistic eyes, Shidell wants to continue to share her successes with her employees.
“You have to rely on people to be successful. I want them to know that I value them.”
