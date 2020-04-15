GRANDVIEW — Sebastian Renteria, 20, is no stranger to raising chickens as his family has been involved in the agriculture hobby for more than 10 years, is enjoying the eggs of his labor.
The young man’s favorite way to have eggs is over easy and he never gets sick of them, eating them almost every day.
Omelets, scrambled eggs, over easy eggs, “…my uncle has them on burgers, too,” Renteria exclaimed.
Renteria expressed that his uncle goes out to check on the egg laying hens every day. He chuckled about his uncle saying that he picks up eggs for “anything that he needs eggs for!”
Not only are raising chickens rewarding in receiving eggs, but it teaches valuable lessons for youngsters.
“If you have kids, [raising chickens] kind of teaches them responsibility. They go out, check for eggs, feed them, it gives [kids] baby chores,” Renteria explains.
Together, Renteria, his father, and uncle have more than 40 chicks this spring, most of them are to be sold for their meat while having a select few hens set aside for laying the eggs for the family.
They prefer Rhode Island Red and Plymouth Rock chickens for their eggs and have fryer sized chickens to sell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.