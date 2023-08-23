The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is launching the Compost Reimbursement Program to encourage on-farm compost use. Approximately $1 million will be distributed annually on a first-come, first-served basis.
All commercial Washington farmers – including those in agriculture, silviculture and aquaculture – are eligible for the program.
Producers must first apply to and be approved for the program, ensuring that their business and compost source are eligible. Once approved, program participants must sign a grant agreement contract and conduct pre-application soil sampling before applying the compost.
Participants must agree to conduct soil sampling before and for several years following the compost application. Additionally, the compost must be purchased from a business with a solid waste handling permit.
The applicants will be able to receive a 50 percent reimbursement not exceeding $10,000 per business.
WSDA anticipates accepting applications beginning in September. But producers can sign up now to be notified once the application period opens. Applications will continue to be accepted until the allotted funds are spent each fiscal year, which runs from July through June.
Farmers interested in participating in the reimbursement program can visit the WSDA website at agr.wa.gov.
