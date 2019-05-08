TOPPENISH — One week ago, youngsters in area 4H clubs and FFA chapters were saying good-bye to the animals they’ve spent countless hours raising.
They were selling those animals in the Central Washington Junior Livestock Show after two days of judging.
Hailey Schlosser was among them, selling a pig as a member of the Valley Critter Sitters and a lamb as a member of the SHS FFA chapter.
“This is the fifth year I’ve shown animals, but the first time I have shown a lamb,” the high school freshman said.
Her mother, Jennifer, is the leader of the 4H club, and the family has always raised pigs, Schlosser said.
Wanting a challenge, she decided to raise not just the lamb, whom she named Daphne, but a steer, as well.
“My steer wasn’t ready for this show,” Schlosser noted. “I’m hoping he’ll make weight for the fair.”
The fair she was referring to is the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in August, which is another opportunity for the young agricultural leaders to exhibit their showmanship and abilities to raise quality animals.
Schlosser has been raised around livestock, “… but I wanted to try something new.”
Raising three animals is challenging and having two unfamiliar animals provided her with a learning curve.
“It was very exciting for me,” Schlosser said, noting she learned to turn to other, more experienced FFA members for guidance.
“There’s still a lot to learn,” she noted, stating she has plans to continue raising steer and lambs through her high school career.
The Sunnyside High School Chapter won first place in Beef Herdsmanship and was recognized for having the best educational beef display, judged by the Cattleman’s Association.
Chapter members Skyla Schilperoort, Morgan Duim, Lani Skyles, Marlee Weets and Alex Partch were presented second in Lamb Herdsmanship, and chapter members Kylee Theobald, Ben Oswalt, Braden Skyles, Cannon Hauver and Brandon Crane were third in Livestock Judging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.