GRANDVIEW — The Washington State Department of Agricultures (WSDA) has detected their first Japanese Beetle for 2023.
First Japanese beetles of the year detected in Grandview
Kennia Perez
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mike Farmer to retire after 50 years of service
- Sandra Rodriguez
- Gang-related shooting claims Sunnyside man's life
- SanJuana G. Martinez
- James Dwayne Goatley
- Sunnyside Police: June 13-19, 2023
- Larry Yockey
- Yakima Valley Libraries unveils new BookMobile
- Esmeralda Cruz wins Princess Theatre scholarship
- Brenda Jo Farthing
This Week's Edition
- Subscribers, click the image on the left to view our latest e-Edition here.
Featured print ads
Latest News
- Lions Club to host Fourth of July Celebration
- Safety is key during summer season
- Council hears concerns over Pride decision
- Community Forum takes place June 29
- Local candidates host listening sessions
- Public Disclosure Commission issues hearing notice to candidate Ken Anderson
- First Japanese beetles of the year detected in Grandview
- Cause of fire at Sunnyside cemetery remains undetermined
Stay Informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.