GRANGER — It started out as a means to provide chores for his two children, but it has grown into a side business with a growing market.
Josh Golob, raised on a dairy, now has a herd of 50 ewes and an annual crop of nearly 30 lambs.
Most of his lambs are sold to kids for local 4-H or FFA projects across the Yakima Valley, he said.
And there have been a number of champion lambs raised from Golob’s little band. “Our lambs have repeatedly earned reserve and grand champion honors at area livestock shows,” he remarked.
While raising lambs began as a hobby, Golob’s full time career is serving as the ag instructor at Granger High School and as its FFA Chapter advisor, a position he has held for the past 20 years.
The lambing operation started about 10 years ago.
And today, there is a waiting list to get a “Golob lamb.” He keeps a seniority list giving first shot at the fresh crop to his chapter’s young exhibitors.
On his 10 acres off Hudson Road, the sheep are cared for until the lambs are ready for new homes. Not all go to local buyers. “We have sold some for breeding and those which are not show quality are sold at auction,” he explained.
As the chapter advisor, he leads the exhibitors through the process of keeping track about everything related to their lamb project, from its initial cost to feed prices, feeding schedules, as well as any other costs pertinent to the care of the animal, including its final market price.
He said raising lambs can be more cost effective for young show participants, compared to larger animals such as beef or dairy livestock.
The cancellation of this year’s Toppenish’s Central Washington Livestock Show has already been announced, Golob hasn’t sold any early lambs. He believes there will be a market for them at fairs and livestock events later this year.
“We haven’t heard yet if the August Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo judging contests will be a go, however, we are planning for it,” he said, noting his chapter members will be ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.