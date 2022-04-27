The Sunnyside FFA chapter will be holding its annual plant sale starting at 8 a.m. till noon at the Sunnyside High School Greenhouse on Sunday, May 8. The plant sale will continue for the next three days as well from 1:30 to 6 p.m. till Wednesday, May 11.
All plants are looking to be sold with a variety of vegetable plants, house plants, and much more.
Jared Ziegler, FFA advisor, says the proceeds from the plant sale will help them go to a leadership conference in July in Washington D.C. where they will be taking eight students.
All plants were grown by the SHS student body including two horticulture classes and FFA participants.
