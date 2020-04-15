GRANDVIEW — Don Neil has turned his love for taking farm equipment apart from a hobby to a lucrative side business at his Dayton Road machine shop.
He grew up rebuilding tractors alongside his parents, D.W. and Bev Neil, the founders of D.W.s Motor Machine and Parts Supply more than 43 years ago.
What started as routine machine work branched out into a company side business about 12 years ago.
“We were trying to determine the original color of a 1940 Ferguson that we were rebuilding for a local customer,” he recalls.
“There were so many layers of paint, it was hard to determine which came first.”
Neil soon discovered he liked learning the history while conducting his farm equipment research.
Learning about color was just a part of the effort. Soon he was into the determining the motors and the colors that matched each model.
“We work on all kinds of tractors, from New Holland to John Deere, so we can easily track parts for about every vehicle made,” he noted.
His current project is a 1934 John Deere “A” that a Hermiston, Ore. customer wants Neil to restore to a ‘parade quality finish’.
“The tractor belonged to his father and he went out to Pennsylvania to haul the tractor home on a trailer. He brought directly to my shop,” Neil explained.
Neil said the customer gave him two years to rebuild the John Deere to its former glory complete with spoked wheels.
“I think I’m going to be done with it sooner than that,” he acknowledged. “It might be ready for this year’s Grandview Community Parade in August, if we are free of the coronavirus by then,” Neil acknowledged.
Neil admits in his free time he is also working on a tractor he plans to drive in the annual parade – a 1928 John Deere “D” complete with stoked wheels “…If [the parade organizers] will let me.”
Work on antique tractor restoration is just a part of Neil’s business.
As the current owner of D.W.’s Motor and Machine and Tractor Repairs, Neil has worked to keep tractors running since he was about 14, according to his mother Bev, the business arm of the small repair and parts supply operation.
Don purchased the company from his parents last year.
Learning to be a tractor mechanic came naturally to Neil.
“I started by splitting tractors engines and doing clutches,” he recalls.
Neil’s main focus at the shop is repairing tractors, the grape harvesters and the occasional combine and balers. “I don’t like working on sprayers,” he noted.
Neil also incorporates motor fabrication as part of the business’s parts supplies branch.
The bulk of the company’s business comes from local farmers wanting to keep their vehicles running smoothly during the growing and harvest seasons.
But more and more restoration jobs are coming to Neil’s way.
“For me, it was a hobby, but now it’s become a larger part of the business we do here,” he admitted.
