SUNNYSIDE — It was only about 32-degrees Fahrenheit Monday morning when Norma Barajas showed up to cut asparagus on Kriner Road.
Normally she is hard at work by 5 a.m., but this morning she was a little later because of the weather.
By 9 a.m., her acre had only yielded three boxes of fresh green with help from her team workers, Jerry and Sylvester Almaguer of Outlook.
The cool Sunday and overnight temperatures dipping near freezing coupled with strong winds, didn’t help the cutting crew with a profitable day’s work.
“Saturday was much better, with plenty of sunny and warm weather that asparagus likes,” Barajas said. “I cut 12 boxes and it was only day two of this year’s harvest.”
“It will pick up,” she added confidentially.
Typically, she can fill upwards of 15 boxes when the weather is warmer and if the wind doesn’t flare up.
Cool weather and gusty winds are not the best conditions for asparagus, the six-year veteran cutter explained.
Barajas is one of the crews who gets up early, usually before 5 a.m., to begin the morning bent over the rows of asparagus spears growing on the 50 acres owned by John Long and Sons farm.
“We had our first day of harvest Friday, April 10,” Long said.
It was about time to begin harvesting the Valley’s first tasty cash crop. Last year the harvest was a little later because of the February 2019 blizzard.
This spring the longtime farmer took his first load of filled asparagus boxes to Johnson Foods in Sunnyside, which began accepting the first Yakima Valley harvest of the crop of the season last week. As the weather warms the harvest will speed up, but the price may not reflect the demand.
Long and wife, Opal, are worried about the fresh market sales for their “green crop,” especially with the nation’s broad closure of the restaurant industry due to the coronavirus.
Restaurants and grocery markets are the largest buyers for the asparagus.
“The restaurant and fresh market are closed and the lack of orders for our crop will hurt us,” the farmer remarked.
Washington is the largest grower of asparagus in the United States as of the 2017 season according to the state Asparagus Commission website.
In 2017, more than 23 million pounds of asparagus were harvested, with an economic impact of roughly $45 million for growers and packers. That number may be greatly deceased if the food industry doesn’t recover soon as the asparagus season lasts through June.
Asparagus prices are dependent upon supply and demand. With the food industry closures due to the pandemic, demand has dipped dramatically since the first of the year, the farmers’ broker and marketing arm notes.
Farmers relying on fresh market pricing may lose money if their crops are sent to the cannery, which pays a lower price than fresh market.
How the market will look tomorrow is left to others.
For Norma Barajas, the fields will beckon. Long knows she will be out in the fields as the sun rises, steadily using her sharp asparagus knife to slice through the overnight growth.
