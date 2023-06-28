YAKIMA, WA — In a court settlement filed Friday, June 9, 2023, DBD Washington, LLC and SMD, LLC, two factory farm dairies in the Yakima Valley owned by Austin Jack DeCoster, agree to clean up and limit water pollution in response to a lawsuit brought by Community Association of Restoration of the Environment (CARE), Friends of Toppenish Creek, and Center for Food Safety. Yakima residents affected by ongoing factory farm pollution brought the lawsuit in 2019 to stop contamination of local drinking water with animal waste from factory farm dairy operations.

