U.S. Air Force Airman Casey C. Brown graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman, who completed an intensive, eight-week program, is the son of Kari and Regan Brown of Naches, Washington.
He is a 2019 graduate of Naches Valley High School, Naches.
