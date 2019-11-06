SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Erica Verdia graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
Airman Verdia is the daughter of Petra and Jose Verdia and sister of Esmeralda Verdia of Granger.
She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
She is a 2014 graduate of Granger High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from Eastern Washington University, Cheney.
