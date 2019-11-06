GRANDVIEW — Brunch will be served, and the Veterans’ Day tribute entrée is SOS with side dishes, courtesy of the Fred E. Hayes American Legion Post #56 of Grandview on Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way.
Reservations can be made by calling 509-882-1984.
An awards ceremony will follow the meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.