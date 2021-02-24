With an extremely dense and woolly undercoat of insulation entwined in the long black and white fur that hangs down over Betty’s stocky domestic yak frame, just past her thick belly: the older diva’s dark smooth horns extend out from the sides of her broad head, gently curving upright with strict principles.
Her candid and winter character is brilliantly expressed in the pasture with the rest of the active herd. Betty, a 600 pound heifer, Royal colored yak, aggressively swings her head and forces Duke, an inquisitive 18-month-old bull in training to swiftly move out of her way.
“They love the snow. They frolic in it and run around bucking and playing, they think it’s great,” Alexa Allen described. Yaks communicate to one another in grunts, snorts and head shakes.
Betty’s elongated tail flapped around wildly like a horse when she became agitated with the youngest and only resident male in the seven yak pack.
Duke will continue to grow and double in weight, until he reaches about three years of age, packing on about 1,200 lbs. His time of purposeful prominence is steadily ascending and will be the first year to mate with the young heifers or older .
Once she established her zone of Zen, Betty calmly ate the flake of alfalfa during Thursday afternoon’s snow flurry.
The domestic yak (Bos grunniens) is a long-haired domesticated cattle that was probably domesticated in Tibet as early as 7,000 years ago and was introduced mainly in the high-elevation regions of China and also in Central Asia, Mongolia and Nepal over the past 4,500 years.
They are slow growing, eating only grass and hay, consuming significantly less food and leaving a smaller environmental footprint compared to cattle on a daily basis.
Allen recalled how she was on the internet searching to obtain a few head of cattle about three-and-one-half years ago and became a little sidetrack. The veterinary office manager located a ranch in Montana with a herd of about 150 yaks and purchased four calves.
“I thought they were cooler than cattle,” Allen expressed. “We also use them for meat, so they do get eaten. That’s why we kind of decided on yaks.”
Her husband Ryan Hernandez recognized his wife was determined to raise yaks and knew there was nothing he could say that would alter their path in becoming yak ranchers.
“I don’t know if I’d say we’re ranchers but it’s definitely like a little hobby we do,” she acknowledged. “They are slower to mature than cattle. They’re not usually ready to butcher until they’re about three years old.”
The larger bulls are the ones who are typically slaughtered. Yaks have very lean and healthier meat, which is similar in taste to bison, according to Allen.
They are difficult to breed and she allows nature to take its course. The gestation period is 257-270 days or around nine months. Most usually calf every other year. The couple are hopeful a few cows will be ready to give birth this summer. They are very secretive, she disclosed.
Each one of their seven yaks has a distinct personality and are individually named, she laughingly characterized.
“Some are favored more than others! Betty is the diva of the group, she’s got the most attitude for sure.”
The couple is able to use their names to distinguish them apart, making it much easier than using the ear tag numbers which are difficult to see because of their long fiber.
“Mine are quite friendly, so and I can feed them from my hand and go out to the pasture and move them that way. They are pretty aloof and very highly intelligent. So, they do recognize different people. If they don’t know you, you can’t get near them. Or if you’ve ever done something wrong to them, they very much remember.” Allen pointed out.
The Yak is a multipurpose animal. Their fur is comparable to cashmere. They have three layers — a midcoat, a down and guard hair. They can’t be sheared like a sheep, Allen explained. The time-consuming manner for obtaining their fiber is called raking or combing and it’s performed in the spring until June. She doesn’t collect the herd’s fiber for spinning into yarn.
Many people halter break the sure-footed yaks to be pack animals or pull a cart and can even be ridden. Allen admitted training would need to begin when they are very young and would take a lot of work.
“Most people think we’re a little nuts for having them just because they’re not going to be a profitable animal to own. But they are for personal use and all of that. And they’re great! They’re very fun to have around. I feel like they have a lot more personality than cattle. They’re more interesting for sure.”
