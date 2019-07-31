GRANDVIEW – Lower valley residents will see no changes in the coordinated services providing them 24/7 medical transportation in emergency situations.
During the regular Tuesday, July 23, Council of the Whole meeting, Grandview council approved the two-year interlocal agreement between the two contiguous communities, for services. Sunnyside is the service provider.
The net projected shared cost total for two years is $761,001.
