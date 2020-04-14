GRANDVIEW — The American Legion Fred E. Hayes Post 57 has named winter sports scholars and second trimester vocational scholars for Grandview High School.
The scholar recognition serves to encourage youth to pursue their academics while participating in extracurricular activities.
Students recognized in the vocational programs Skills USA was Fernando Mendoza.
For FFA Natalie Copeland, Juan Marquez, Cole Judkins and Eva Espindola were recognized.
DECA scholars were Jonathan Arguello, Cole Judkins, Arienna Medrano and Rebecca Valler.
For winter sports, athletes recognized for Boys Swim was Andres De Robles
For Cheer Christin Alvarez was the recognized scholar.
Girls Basketball scholars were Natalie Copeland, Aulani Benitez, Arianna Sanchez and Jazmine Richey.
Boys Basketball scholars were Nicholas Gutierrez and Rocco Parrish.
Boys Wrestling scholar was Anthony Campuzano.
Girls Wrestling scholar was Adri Graf.
Volleyball scholars were Daisy Lara, Mia Sanchez, Amaya Newman and Natalie Copeland.
Natalie Copeland had the distinction of being a top scholar in three programs.
The students are provided with a certificate recognizing their achievement. They are then entered into a pool from which the top athlete and vocational scholars are determined for a medal program. “With school closures due to COVID-19 this year, we don’t know if the medals program will be offered this year,” said Dudley Brown, First Vice Commander for the local Post.
