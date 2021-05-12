Amigos del Altisimo Church teams with friends to fulfill food mission

Church members from Friends of the Highest of Sunnyside and Yakima, partnered with Restoration Community Impact and New Beginnings Community Christian Church in Pasco came together to distribute 2,500 30 lb. food boxes from Cascadia Produce of Auburn on Saturday morning at Harrison Middle School.
“It’s an awesome day! This is our almost 30th food distribution event that we’ve done since January. We go all over Southeast Washington and have probably given away more than 1.2 million pounds of food, almost 35,000 boxes in the last four months,” Pastor Marlando Sparks of Restoration Community Impact in Richland explained.
Friends of the Highest Pastor Miguel and a large group of enthusiastic volunteers loaded up waiting vehicles beginning around 10:30 a.m. and were out of food shortly before noon.
Templo Amigos del Altisimo, 1517 Harrison Ave., is looking for a location to host an upcoming 300 food box distribution event in conjunction with Second Harvest.
“We’re looking for a place in Sunnyside that will allow us not to cause too much traffic problems, so the city won’t stop us,” Anabel Aguilar said. She can be contacted, 509-303-3242 for information.
The six-year old Church is also starting a new organization to help people in need with clothing, baby supplies or other personal items, according to Aguilar.
“We’re just getting started and trying to help those in need,” she expressed. “We’re looking for people who want to team up with us and keep this going.”
