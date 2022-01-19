Roy Anciso of the Sunnyside High School class of 1975 and Diana Blumer-Kilian, class of 1986, were recently inducted to the SHS Wall of Fame.
Anciso serves the community in many ways. At an early age he volunteered as a reserve officer with the Sunnyside Police Department. He is one of Washington state’s longest serving city councilmen, having held his position on the Sunnyside City Council for 22 years, and most recently has taken on athe role as Sunnyside School District’s transportation coordinator.
Blumer-Kilian has served thousands of students in her roles as both a middle and high school counselor, supporting their efforts to achieve their graduation goals and achieve success in their lives after high school. She has helped students stay on track, find the resources to attend college, and has encouraged parents through difficult situations.
Students in the Sunnyside High School Leadership Class took time this past December to read through all the nominations. They scored them based on leadership, character, service to the community and professional achievement.
The inductees were honored at the Wall of Fame banquet Friday, Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.