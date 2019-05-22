SUNNYSIDE — The city’s annual Spring Cleanup event attracted residents, along with their pickup trucks and trailers loaded with household trash and landscape waste, to the free disposal day at South Fifth Street, next to Central Park, on Saturday.
“We loaded up the trailer with all kinds of trash from our yard on Friday evening to get an early start this morning. We have three more loads to make,” John Davis Lewis voiced as he and his four sons dropped off a borrowed trailer worth of trash.
Prior to the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown trash collection day for city residents only, a parade of vehicles lined up, with people who were eager to properly dispose of their garbage.
“The annual spring cleanup is a little later than normal… it just depends on the weather and availability of Yakima Waste because their drivers volunteer to come down for the day,” Sunnyside Planning Supervisor Jamey Ayling said.
The program also featured home pickup for qualified seniors and persons with disabilities. There were about 12 scheduled pickups assigned to a rear loader truck crew to make.
Public Works Department representatives from each division were on hand to check residency requirements and the type of non-hazardous waste being discarded, as well as guiding drivers to the next available 40-yard container.
Appliances containing Freon, automotive and household batteries, smoke alarms, cleaner, sand, gardening chemicals, used motor oil, paint and antifreeze were not accepted.
By 8:30 a.m., the popular city-wide event was underway. Public Works personnel also helped drivers with navigating their vehicles in backing up to the heavy-duty receptacles.
“I took the day off from work to make sure we get all of our trash out,” Lewis stated after Ayling directed his Yukon sport utility vehicle with a large four-wheel trailer in tow.
“We’ll be at this all day, loading up and unloading our yard waste.”
Last year’s collection day generated around 56 tons of rubbish, which was removed from area neighborhoods and trucked to the Cheyne landfill near Zillah — helping residents to abide with code compliance laws in keeping Sunnyside beautiful.
