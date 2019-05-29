GRANDVIEW — The Carnation water tower in Sunnyside isn’t the only surviving evidence of its presence and influence on the Lower Yakima Valley.
“There is another... I bought this ‘55 Ford milk truck shell from Boyd’s Auto Wrecking a few years back,” Greg Van Doren of Grandview said.
Last summer, he got some front sheet metal from a donor truck and put a rear axle under it.
Van Doren said he has a front axle, motor and transmission to install too.
“Why?” he questioned. “My father drove a truck just like this during the early sixties in Moses Lake.”
He continued, “Maybe when this rig is rolling again, it can meet the old tower for a survivor reunion.”
