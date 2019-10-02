UPPER and LOWER VALLEY — For the second time in three years, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs has been ordered to cover medical costs for all veterans, associated with emergency room visits. The order came down from a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The order, which was handed down in a 2-1 decision, requires the VA to reimburse all veterans who have incurred out of pocket expenses when utilizing emergency room care after hours, since Jan. 2016. There are 60,617 WA State veterans and 13,143 in Yakima County, according to the VA’s 2016 count. Of these veterans, potentially one-third of them may have experienced an overbilling issue related to ER care.
The appeal was spurred by two veterans who were left on the hook for thousands in medical bills and felt the VA was sidestepping its responsibility and took the matter to the appeals court.
The Appeals Court judges called the current policy of disallowing any residual medical payments to the veterans instead of acting as a secondary insurance, as “unacceptable.” The court further ordered emergency medical expenses not covered by other insurance to be covered by the VA.
The court has given the VA 45 days to submit a reimbursement plan to the court, retroactive to January of 2016.
Local veteran American Legion Post Adjutant Jim Davidson agrees with the decision, citing problems with the alpha version of the program, called the Choice Program.
According to Davidson, “It was the correct decision. Too many veterans have been referred to local ERs by the VA, then payments refused or significantly delayed, often placing the veteran in collection. A similar problem has occurred with the Choice program.”
In 2015 the same court struck down a similar version of the rule disallowing VA responsibility to costs not covered. The VA adjusted the policy but reverted to its old ways as early as 2016.
James Williams, a post-Viet Nam veteran from the lower valley, who says he has spent hours on the telephone trying to work with the VA to cover multiple ER visit expenses, to no avail, says the ruling is welcome. “I follow all the rules, I put my time in, I don’t choose when my issues will flare up and yet the decision was made to mess with the veterans and not follow the rules.”
According to an Aug. 2019 report released by the VA’s Office of the Inspector General, the VA had improperly processed more than 31 percent of veterans’ claims, representing $53.3 million in claims affecting more than 17,400 veterans.
