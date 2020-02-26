SUNNYSIDE — The noon Rotary Club was hosted by Cosmic Crisp Creative Captain, Kathryn Grandy, on Feb. 10 where she expanded on international marketing plans for the new Washington apple.
The apple has been the talk of the town from its humble beginnings and partnership with WSU to its gaining ambassadors such as former NASA astronaut, Leroy Chiao.
The latest news is that Cosmic Crisp has partnered up with the Missoula Children’s Theatre, which is the largest non-profit touring theatre for children in the world.
Cosmic Crisp has partnered with this group because of the theatre’s goals to empower children and communities and the importance of dreaming big. This ties in with Cosmic Crisp’s slogan, “Imagine the Possibilities.” Grandy explained.
The theatre has “imagined” a new rendition of Johnny Appleseed featuring Cosmic Crisps which the apple company has sponsored in Missoula and on its national tour.
The buzz of this apple comes from its long shelf life, brightly colored scarlet exterior, and its ability to be a better apple to grow as opposed to its counterpart, the Honey Crisp. According to Grandy, the Honey Crisp is a “finnicky apple to develop.”
After 20 years in development and 5.3 billion people exposed to it through free media and the creative savvy of the marketing team, Washington’s first developed apple is ready to take center stage.
