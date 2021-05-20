The Eastern Washington Area Health Education Center (EWAHEC), Washington State Health Care Authority Division of Behavioral Health, the Washington State Dept. of Health, and the Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative (CPWI) are offering high school students the opportunity to participate in a part-time four-week internship.
Interns are required to be age 16 or older at time of internship; must live near their chosen CPWI internship site; must intern 15 hours per week for 4 weeks. Preference is given to black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) or students from low-income families (200% of FPL or less).
Interns will receive a $1,200 stipend for completing, uniform polo shirts, and mileage or transportation costs to their internship site. Most work will be done remotely from the intern’s home.
COVID restrictions will be observed, and PPE will be provided.
The Prevention Internship application is open and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
For more information and to apply, visit www.ewu.edu/preventioninternship
Students interested may also contact Sunnyside United-Unidos at 509-837-9629 or www.sunnysideunited.org
