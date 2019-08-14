Area council races heat up

SUNNYSIDE — With just a week left in the 2019 Yakima County election process, just under 28 percent of the voters have returned their ballots, supporting their candidates and initiatives.
The fourth round of Yakima County 2019 election results came in mid-afternoon, Friday, Aug. 9. The trends which started Wednesday, continued.
In the only three-way Sunnyside, city council race, Betty Lynn Garza, in her second campaign for a council seat, moved into first place Wednesday and continued to hold that position through Friday’s updated count.
Garza has 306 votes or 35.33%, Hicks at 287 votes or 33.14% of the 905 ballots counted. Mike Kennard is a mere 18 votes back at 269 votes or 31.06% of the vote.
Sunnyside Mayor Incumbent, Julia Hart is holding firm in second position at this point, behind former councilman Mike Farmer, in the Council 5 race, at 310 votes and 35.15%. Farmer is up by 74 votes for a 384 total or 43.54%.
The wildcard in this race is local businesswoman Silvia Ramos’ late withdrawal in the race. Although she formally withdrew from the race, her decision to do so was too late to have her name off the ballot. She garnered 184 votes or 20.86% of the total.
Ramos’ votes will be up for grabs come November. Hart and Farmer, along with all other top two finishers will move on to the November General Election.
Granger Council Position 5 candidate Hilda Guzman is the top primary finisher on the third day of ballot counting, with 76 votes or 36.36% of the votes. Maria Gonzalez holds at third, with 60 votes or 28.71 and Israel Bustamante Luevano now with an 11-vote lead over third place, with 71 votes, just 5 votes behind Guzman.
Ballots which were dropped off or postmarked no later than Aug. 6, will continue to be counted, up until Aug. 20, when all Washington State counties certify their respective elections.
There are 47,119 eligible voters registered in Yakima County and 13,074 voters have performed their civic duty, as of Friday, Aug. 9.
Statewide, all races will be closed out and certified on August. 20. Then voters can look ahead to the mailing of the November 2019 General Election ballot, scheduled to go into the mail on Oct. 18.
