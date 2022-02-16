Community outreach has been immense for the passing of Sunnyside High School Senior, Miguel Ángel Garcia.
Banners have been flying high from surrounding Yakima Valley schools to show support for the 18-year-old soccer player.
Mia Sanchez, Social Media Director of the Grandview School District shows her support by saying, "We do this to show that even though when we compete against each other, sometimes we are not very nice, but when it really matters, we are here to support each other during the difficult times."
As a community, we look for support together when those that are important to us are lost. Grandview School District has been supporting those lost by surrounding schools stating, “In 2013, we lost two students in a car accident and Prosser sent us a sympathy sign. Since then, we have tried to send our sympathy sign whenever one of our neighboring schools loses a student.” Said Michelle Swearingen.
Mabton Junior Senior High School Assistant Principal, Daren K. Fickel, also gave comforting words saying, “We were shown similar love from Harrison Middle School and athletic departments all over the valley when we lost Jenoah this fall. We know how this feels and how much circumstances such as these can affect communities. We just wanted to make sure that Sunnyside knows that we are with them. Valley strong.”
The Sunnyside School District wants to thank the community for reaching out to those affected, “We thank our neighboring schools and students for the support they have shown the Sunnyside community this week.” said Jessica Morgan, Communications Director of The Sunnyside School District.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, know that help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach a trained counselor at the Crisis Text Line.
Community members wishing to help may contribute to Miguel’s GoFundMe located at https://gofund.me/3f8e16f6
All money will go directly to suicide prevention in honor of Miguel.
Remember, you are not alone in this life. Reach out to those around you and show your community support.
