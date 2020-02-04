YAKIMA— Three masked males suspected of robbing the Ahtanum General Store at gunpoint, are being sought by law enforcement.
Th incident was reported to have occurred shortly before 10 p.m., at the corner of S. 83rd Ave. and Ahtanum Rd., Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The suspects, all armed with handguns, entered, demanded money and took a few packs of cigarettes just as the lone store clerk was preparing to close the store, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The store clerk complied and was not harmed in the incident.
The suspects were later seen fleeing the store on foot northeast through the store parking lot. A YSO K9 unit was called on scene to attempt to track the suspects but lost the track after about a block, possibly because there was a getaway vehicle parked nearby.
The amount of money taken has not been released.
At this time, the suspects have not been located.
Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to call CrimesStoppers or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.