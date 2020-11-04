SUNNYSIDE — The week of Oct. 19-23 was an eventful one for Sunnyside Christian – along with confirmed COVID-19 cases, the elementary school was almost in a secure and teach or a lockdown when a weapon was found within the school zone.
After facing a preliminary appearance in front of Judge Richard H. Bartheld on Oct. 27, Jose Jorje Sanchez Chavez, 35, of Richland was found guilty and is being held at Yakima County Jail. He is held on a $50,000 bond for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and $2,500 for another agency hold.
According to court records, on Oct. 24 at 12:55 p.m., Officer J. Rosenow detailed North Avenue regarding an unwanted subject at a residence on the 700 block.
Dispatch then advised of another call at Sunnyside Christian Elementary School, informing of a weapon being found under a grey vehicle.
Superintendent Brad Van Beek confirmed the school had begun the process of going into secure and teach or a lockdown situation when Sunnyside Police Department informed the school that the suspect had been apprehended.
“We will continue to put the safety of our students and staff first,” Van Beek stressed.
After the firearm was secured, Officer Rosenow assisted Officer Rodriguez and Ramos with searching for the backpack. Upon its recovery, a significant amount of controlled substance was found inside.
Office Rosenow requested of the court for a higher bail on Chavez as police are waiting on Washington State Crime to verify if the defendant dropped the firearm at the grey vehicle. It was also stated that Chavez has nine felony convictions with six of them being drug related.
