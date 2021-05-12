YAKIMA — The Yakima Housing Authority (YHA) is seeking artists to contribute their work to help make Chuck Austin Place (CAP) home for 41 formerly homeless veterans and their families.
CAP is the adaptive reuse and new construction at the site of the former Yakima Marine Armory located at 1630 S. 16th Avenue in Yakima.
The site includes 41 units and a 10,000 sq. ft. services center that will provide a health and dental clinic and supportive services for the veteran community.
Artists are sought for the following pieces: murals in two exterior locations; a series of nine pieces for the gym exterior; and pieces for the lobby, halls, and community spaces within the service center.
Reimbursement for materials is available. Please note any other requirements with your submission.
For more information and questions, contact Susan Wilson at susan.wilson@yakimahousing.org
