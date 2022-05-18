The Sunnyside Arts Commission Special Meeting has been changed to Thursday, May 19, 2022, per Chair Mike Kennard.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Ave.
On the agenda is discussing previous items and plan for 2022, receive items from committee and staff members, discuss future agenda items, and set a date and time for the next meeting.
The meeting will be livestreamed using Zoom
Meeting ID: 832 2490 4804
Passcode: 798231.
