MABTON — As schools in the lower valley have returned to learning in the classroom in their hybrid model, it was announced on Jan. 8 that the Mabton School District (MSD) – with their first planned return to a hybrid model on Jan. 13 – will not return to the classrooms until Jan. 19 instead.
MSD Superintendent Dr. Joseph Castilleja announced on the district’s social media page the district had met during the week of Jan. 4 with the Mabton Education Association (MEA), coming to a tentative agreement for reopening in a gradual, phased in approach. The agreement was then taken to the teacher’s union for a ratification vote.
“The district has been informed that the vote did not pass, which means that the teacher’s union does not intend to return to in person education as their initial agreement had indicated,” Dr. Castilleja expressed in his letter to the public on Jan. 8.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Dr. Castilleja announced the plans to move Artz-Fox into their hybrid learning plan.
Grades pre-kindergarten through first will begin on Jan. 19, grades two through three will begin on Jan. 21, grades four through five will begin on Jan. 25, and sixth grade will start on Jan. 28.
This announcement comes after MEA President Amy Householder stated on behalf of the teachers’ union, “At the present time (Jan. 11), we have an agreement in place as of Nov. 12, 2020. The District asked to bargain changes to this agreement, and we are currently in the process of bargaining.
In an email correspondence with the Sunnyside Sun, Dr. Castilleja asserted on Jan. 8, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mabton School District has proactively followed all guidance from our Governor, and our state and local health officials. This includes when it was time to close school.”
He added Governor Inslee made his message clear to prioritize in person learning for elementary school kids. “I believe we must follow through on this guidance.”
Dr. Castilleja communicated that while other school districts in the lower valley have returned to in person education, the wellbeing and education of Mabton children is at “the heart of the issue.”
He imparted that during MSD’s distance learning – despite the best efforts of educators – in grades seven through 12, 56% of course grades resulted in a failing grade.
“In seventh grade alone, more than 70% of grades received are F grades. Some students have simply stopped participating altogether. Without urgent intervention, it could take years for our kids to recover.”
While elementary schools and middle schools elsewhere in the valley have returned, according to Yakima Department of Health guidance, “If schools can demonstrate the ability to limit transmission in the school environment, then add hybrid in person learning for high school students when case rates are below 200/100K/14 days in Yakima County.”
This means as of yet, a date for high school returns for schools in the Yakima Valley is still undetermined.
Dr. Castilleja concluded his public statement with, “Our state leaders have called upon us to prioritize in person education. Now we must take care of our kids and return to the classroom together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.