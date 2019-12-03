GRANDVIEW — Just as the harvest season is winding down, the work for the 2020 growing season begins for Ascend Staffing branch manager Marissa Ledesma.
Ascend Staffing is a labor recruiting center which contracts with area business for large workforce orders, explained Ledesma.
The employment service is well-known in Western Washington, but this is the first office in Eastern Washington, Ledesma added.
The office opened Oct. 9, holding its’ grand opening Nov. 21, at 900 Wine Country Road, Ste. C-1 office.
“We’re focused partnering with the needs of the local manufacturing, distribution, warehouse, packaging, industries,” she commented.
The agency deals primarily with agricultural-related season employee needs. “Our peak employment time is March through November,” she announced.
Ledesma said her focus during the next few months will be to partner with ag-related businesses from Prosser to Sunnyside.
