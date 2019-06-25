SUNNYSIDE — Yakima Valley Highway and the Lower Valley Pathway is without 48 ash trees after the trees were infested by Ash Bore Wasps.
City staff noticed not all the trees sprouted leaves as spring set in, and an arborist was consulted, Public Works Director Shane Fisher said.
The arborist indicated the 44 trees without leaves were infested with the wasps and could not be saved.
At this past Monday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Martin Casey explained the problem was greater than initially believed.
All 48 trees were infested and had to be removed, he informed the council members.
Additionally, trees on the other side of the highway have also been infested, Casey noted.
“We have been reaching out to the property owners,” he said.
Fisher said the city contracted with Scott’s Tree Service for the removal of the trees at a cost of about $7,000.
“We are currently putting together a plan to replace the trees,” he said.
That will include the consideration of different varieties of trees, and the City Council will provide final approval of both the species of trees to be planted and the cost.
“We won’t plant the trees back until next spring,” Fisher noted.
