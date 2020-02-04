PROSSER — Concerns the United States Canada Mexico Trade Agreement (USCM Trade Agreement) which recently passed the House of Representatives, senate and has now received the president’s signature, was a prime topic during a recent visit with Fourth Congressional District Congressman Daniel Newhouse (Sunnyside-R).
“With the recent progress toward solidifying strong trade agreements with our three largest international partners, we should continue to focus on ensuring a reliable and legal source for agricultural labor” Newhouse told Washington Asparagus Commission’s members.
Newhouse visit to the Commission’s Jan. 21 gathering at the Benton County PUD offices, gave him the opportunity to discuss trade and labor laws.
“Our farmers were being hurt by the old NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement),” commented Washington Asparagus Commission Executive Director Alan Schreiber.
“So, hearing about some of the proposals made sense to many of the members,” he added.
Noting that like agriculture industries across the country, Central Washington’s specialty crop producers – including asparagus – are heavily impacted by trade and labor.
Schreiber said about 35 local Columbia Basin asparagus farmers quizzed Rep. Newhouse about the agreement with Mexico and Peru, Washington Asparagus growers’ biggest competitors.
Washington State is recognized as the nation’s number one asparagus producers.
“It was good to hear from Newhouse, as he is a former asparagus grower and understands our position,” Schreiber added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.