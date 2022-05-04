Asparagus Festival returns to Sunnyside

Seven years after the inaugural event, the Asparagus Festival is returning to Sunnyside!
Organized by Ray Castro-Escobar alongside the Sunnyside Museum and Historical Society, the Asparagus Festival will take place during the Spring Opening of the Museum on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are looking forward to celebrating the wonderful history of Sunnyside,” said Castro-Escobar. “We are super excited because this year we are adding local vendors and small businesses that have emerged during the pandemic to showcase all of their hard work while celebrating the amazing agricultural background of the City of Sunnyside.”
Community members are invited to attend tours of the museum and a variety of local vendors as part of the festivities.
“I'm very excited! I’m also very thankful that Ray is helping us with vendors and organizing,” said Teri Alvarez-Ziegler, member of the Sunnyside Museum and Historical Society.
The returning Asparagus Festival will also be held on the museum lawn and will feature asparagus dishes crafted by community members. The competition will begin at noon in front of a three-person panel of judges. Selected winners will receive a medal for their placement.
The Flat Possum Pickers will also be in attendance and will perform at 1 p.m.
Anyone looking to enter an asparagus themed dish for the competition is encouraged to contact Castro-Escobar by calling 509-305-7864 or emailing acastroescobarproject@gmail.com. The deadline to enter the competition is Wednesday, May 18.
