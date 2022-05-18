The Asparagus Festival and Vendors Market will be held this Saturday, May 21 at the Sunnyside Museum, 704 S. 4th Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Flat Possum Pickers will also be in attendance and will perform at 1 p.m.
Community members are invited to attend tours of the museum and a variety of local vendors as part of the festivities.
