SUNNYSIDE — Astria Health operating health care facilities and specialty clinics in three eastern Washington communities, which filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy reorganization on May 6, 2019, is continuing to make changes towards its goal of emerging from the legal filing in December of this year.
According to an Oct. 31 news release from Dawn O’Polka, Astria’s Chief Marketing and Communication Executive, leadership responsibilities and positions were recently consolidated as part of the non-profit’s overall strengthening strategy.
“We are currently moving to a systemwide leadership and shared support services model while expanding resources at the patient bedside. The model includes recent consolidation of some positions and the appointment of systemwide directors and leaders who will oversee all three hospitals.”
No specifics were provided by Astria on the number of affected staff.
Other movement in Astria’s bankruptcy process occurred in the legal arena with October 2019, payments made to legal providers.
According to PACER (Public Access to Court Electronic Records) case recordings for Astria, accessed on Oct. 31, 2019, providers received payment for services.
Sills, Cummins & Gross, PC, received in excess of $236,000 for services rendered; Denton’s US LLP received $940,857 and Jane Pearson-Polsinelli, PC $87,985.
