SUNNYSIDE — Astria Health, parent company to Astria Sunnyside and Astria Toppenish hospitals, as well as several area clinics filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this morning, May 6.
In a press release, the company said the bankruptcy was filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington in Yakima.
The bankruptcy protection will allow the organization to restructure finances, replace its existing corporate billing office company and enter a plan of reorganization with creditors.
“We believe it will protect and sustain the three hospitals for the future. All three hospitals are key community assets badly needed by patients and local communities and are vital to the health and well-being of the towns and cities located throughout the Valley,” said John Gallagher, Astria Health President and Chief Executive Officer.
Astria cites a conversion to a new electronic health record system last year, after purchasing Toppenish Community Hospital and Yakima Regional Medical Center, currently Astria Toppenish Hospital and Astria Regional Hospital.
Officials said at the time of the acquisitions, Astria Health also contracted with a company to manage the revenue cycle, including business office billing, claims processing and collecting.
The firm has handled those processes since last August and promised accounts receivables would return to pre-transition levels quickly, but the agreement for specific guarantees for accounts receivables and collections was not met.
“Astria Health has realized considerable positive performance at all three hospitals since purchasing the two new hospitals in September 2017,” officials said.
However, there has been a large amount of accounts receivables not processed. This has resulted in a shortfall of the organization’s cashflow.
“This delay in cash collections has now become severe enough to potentially disrupt the organization’s ability to pay for crucial items in a timely manner,” officials said.
The Chapter 11 will allow the hospitals and clinics, which employs 1, 547 people, to continue operations, while providing a pause with creditors, officials said.
Astria hopes to emerge from Chapter 11 by the end of the year.
“As one of the largest healthcare providers and employers in the Yakima Valley, we believe this step was necessary in order to protect the valley’s hospitals and its local economies,” Gallagher communicated.
