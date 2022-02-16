PROSSER — Astria Health has announced that Peter Grunert, MD, Neurosurgeon is now accepting new patients at the Astria Health Center in Prosser located at 355 Chardonnay Avenue.
“We’re on a mission to provide greater access for patients to receive high-quality care, close to home,” said Brian Gibbons, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astria Health and Astria Sunnyside Hospital (ASH). “We’re here and ready to see patients in a timely manner, without the drive and wait time in larger cities.”
Dr. Grunert has extensive training and clinical expertise to provide care in all areas of neurosurgery. He treats patients for health concerns including brain and spine tumors; cervical, spinal stenosis; herniated discs of neck and back; back pain and degenerative disc disease; spine surgery revisions; scoliosis; spine infections; spine fractures and spinal cord injury. He also treats patients with head trauma or brain bleeds.
To schedule an appointment to see Dr. Grunert in Prosser, please call (509) 781-6366 or visit the clinic on Chardonnay Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.