The Astria Health Center in Sunnyside will begin offering free 15-minute pediatric developmental screening on the third Friday of each month starting on Friday, August 19 to children five and under.
“If a child is struggling to talk or they’re having a hard time with holding objects or feeding themselves, there could be an underlying health issue,” stated Jillane Raines, OTD, Astria Health System Director of Therapy & Rehabilitation.
